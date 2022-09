MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The feast of all feasts is back home again in Little Italy.

The San Gennaro festival welcomes thousands of visitors and tourists over the course of 11 days along Mulberry Street in Manhattan.

The grand marshal this year is former NASA astronaut Michael J. Massimino. The theme is “Celebrating America and Honoring Our Armed Forces.”

The festival honors the patron saint of Naples. The feast day is Monday, Sept. 19 and will feature the main procession after a mass.