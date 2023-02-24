GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man robbed a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village last week, police said.

The robbery occurred in front of 442 Sixth Ave. around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to the NYPD. The robber went up to the 92-year-old victim and stole money from her purse, police said.

The suspect (pictured above) hasn’t been identified or arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).