92-year-old man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan: police

Police on the scene on Manhattan's east side after a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday night.

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Cops are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 92-year-old man crossing the street in Manhattan late Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said a call came in around 11:30 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East 40th Street and First Avenue, in the Murray Hill area.

An preliminary investigation determined the man was attempting to cross East 40th Street, walking eastbound, when he was struck by the unknown dark-colored sedan, police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle fled the location after striking the man.

EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight, officials said.

The victim’s identity has not been released by officials, who said the investigation was ongoing Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

