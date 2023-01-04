HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The new year welcomes many new beginnings. It’s a time for promises and speeches from politicians.

The words of 9-year-old Kayden Hern from Harlem are echoing across the world. He spoke at the inauguration Monday of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality. In my mind, I thought it was fine to sit in the back of the classroom because my teacher never asked me to read or write. But little did she know I was ever so bright,” Hern wrote.

He was waiting to go inside the Apollo last year when Gov. Hochul made an official appearance and spoke with him.

“There’s a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I said, ‘You’re going in to watch somebody?’ He says, ‘No, I’m a poet. I’m going to go recite,’” said the Governor during her address.

Gov.Hochul promised him an invitation to speak at her inauguration if she was elected.

His grandmother provided some of the initial inspiration.

Hern said his next poem is for the President.