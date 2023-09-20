COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A nine-inch knife was found on a 25-year-old man who was caught subway surfing in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the man was subway surfing on a southbound D train. Police caught the man at the Columbus Circle station.

When the man was arrested, officers found the knife. He told police he had the knife “for his protection,” according to authorities. The man was not using the knife to threaten anyone, said police.

The man was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and hate crime.

It is unclear what the hate crime charge is related to. However, officials said it is up to the Manhattan District Attorney if the charges would be pursued.

