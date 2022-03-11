CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An 87-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Thursday night, police said.

The victim was assaulted by a woman on West 28th Street in Chelsea around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. She suffered a cut to her head when she fell and was taken to a hospital. Police described her condition as serious.

The suspect ran off after the attack. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).