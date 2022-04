EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An 86-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by an electric bicyclist in Manhattan Friday, the NYPD said.

The woman was hit at East 104th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem at 4:50 p.m., police said. She suffered a head injury and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The rider of the e-bike remained at the scene, police said. Police didn’t release any information about how the crash occurred.