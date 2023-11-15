MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 85-year-old man was shoved onto subway tracks in New York City during an argument with another man on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in a subway station at West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan around 5:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The 85-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks from the southbound platform of the B and D trains, police said. The victim suffered a cut on his knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The man who shoved the 85-year-old hasn’t been caught, police said. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect, who’s believed to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.