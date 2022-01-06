84-year-old woman shoved to ground on Lower East Side: NYPD

Image of a person accused of shoving an 84-year-old woman to the ground outside a Target and Trader Joe’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Dec. 11, 2021, police say. (NYPD/Google Maps)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have been searching for a person accused of shoving an 84-year-old woman to the ground on Manhattan’s Lower East Side back in December, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened back on Dec. 11 in front of a Target and Trader Joes on Grand Street.

According to police, the unidentified suspect pushed the woman to the ground around 5:20 p.m.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and back in the assault, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above photo of the person they were searching for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).