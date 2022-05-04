LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – An 81-year-old man walking in the Lower East Side in Manhattan was randomly punched in the face by a man, police said.

The incident happened near Columbia Street and Grand Street on April 29 around 8 a.m., according to the NYPD. Surveillance video shows the 81-year-old walking on a sidewalk when an unknown man confronted him and punched him. No words were exchanged between the two men and the punch was unprovoked, police said.

The victim suffered pain and swelling, but he didn’t require medical attention, authorities said.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect, who fled to an unknown area after punching the man.

A suspect (pictured) allegedly punched an 81-year-old man walking in the Lower East Side in Manhattan on April 29, 2022. (NYPD)

