81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — An 81-year-old bystander was shot when someone opened fire in a gang-related Manhattan dispute on Monday night, police and sources said.

A man pulled out a gun during an argument on Columbus Avenue near NYCHA’s Frederick Douglass Houses around 6:30 p.m., shooting a 45-year-old man in the chest and the bystander in the foot, police said.

People in the area avoid Columbus Avenue because they’re scared, Frederick Douglass Houses Tenant Association President Carmen Quinones said.

“You don’t know if you are going to get shot,” she said. “When is it going to stop?”

Senior residents feel stuck inside their apartments, Quinones explained

“Our seniors are being held hostage, hostage in their homes, scared to come out to get a loaf of bread,” she said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said a lot needs to be done to halt gun violence in the city.

“It’s on all of us to fix it, but we cannot fix it without a fully functioning court system,” he said.

Mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa see things a bit differently. Sliwa wants more cops patrolling while Adams wants to implement a more targeted approach to gun violence.

