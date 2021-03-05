80-year-old woman dies in East Village apartment fire: officials

Firetruck ladders extend to a top-floor apartment in a fire in the East Village in Manhattan

Firetruck ladders extend to the top floor of an East Village apartment building during a fire in which an 80-year-old woman was found dead on March 5, 2021, officials said.

An 80-year-old Manhattan woman died after a fire broke out in her East Village apartment building early Friday, according to police.

The FDNY said they got the call around 12:45 a.m. for flames in the five-story residential building on East Fifth Street, between First and Second avenues.

About 60 firefighters responded and the fire was placed under control just before 1:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Upon the extinguishment of the flames, units discovered the woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with burns on her body, police said.

EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital where she was pronounce dead. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Her official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, and the cause of the fire will be determined by the NYC fire marshal, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if the fire was in the victim’s apartment. No other injuries were reported.

