MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A MTA bus and a tour bus collided Thursday, according to FDNY.

FDNY tweeted that around 40 people were injured. Officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The collision happened near First Avenue and East 23rd Street.

