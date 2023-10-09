MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Songs and greetings echoed along Fifth Ave. in Manhattan for the 79th annual Columbus Day Parade. It’s known as the largest in the country.

This year, it featured members of the FDNY and Italian firefighters. Sicilian horse carts, which depict folklore, were crowd favorites along the route.

It ran north from 42nd Street to 77th Street. Organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation, it honors Italian-Americans in the region.

Spectators lined the sidewalks to see the floats, attendees and performers.

Many people spoke of community and the connections people have for the city.