Police released surveillance footage of the suspect wanted in connection with punching a 79-year-old man in the neck. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was assaulted inside a Washington Heights nail salon Sunday evening, police said.

The attacker walked up to the 79-year-old victim and punched him in the neck inside a nail salon at 4151 Broadway around 5:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man tumbled onto the floor due to the force of the attack, police said.

It is not clear what led to the attack, and the victim did not need medical attention, police said.

