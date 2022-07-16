WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 75-year-old woman suffered a broken shoulder when a man came up from behind and struck her to the ground in New York City, police said.

The assault happened in Washington Heights in Manhattan near Broadway and West 168th Street around 9 p.m. on July 12, according to the NYPD.

In surveillance video (above) shared by the NYPD, the victim can be seen falling to the ground after the man allegedly came up to her from behind and struck her in the shoulder. The suspect (pictured below) then fled north on Broadway.

The woman was treated at a hospital for a fractured left shoulder, authorities said.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).