Surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a 75-year-old man in the Grand Street subway station in Chinatown on May 8, 2021. (NYPD)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation over the weekend after a 75-year-old man was robbed in a Chinatown subway station, authorities said.

The man was trying to purchase a MetroCard at the Grand Street subway station around 1 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by an unidentified man, police said.

The man stole $450 from the older man and fled the station, according to officials.

The NYPD put out the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).