MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The suspect targeted a man who was buying lottery tickets in a Midtown convenience store, according to police.

An attacker forcefully shoved a 73-year-old man to the ground in an attempt to steal his wallet. The incident happened outside a convenience store Saturday morning along 40th Street near Eighth Avenue. Police say it started inside the store when the suspect first approached the victim.

Surveillance footage showed the attacker repeatedly kicking the victim. After failing to get the victim’s wallet, the suspect entered a nearby subway station and video from police showed him climbing over the turnstile.

Police surveillance images showed a man in a Nautica sweatshirt. Anybody with information is urged to contact the police.

This latest incident follows an increase in robberies and assaults across the city. According to NYPD Statistics through CompStat, robberies in New York City are up 76 percent compared to 2021. Felonies are up 22.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the victim is in the hospital, where he is being treated for swelling and an abrasion around his left eye.

