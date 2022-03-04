UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 71-year-old man was attacked by a robber near Union Square overnight Friday, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., the victim was walking along 14th Street near Fifth Avenue when the suspect approached him from behind, making him fall to the ground, according to authorities. The suspect kicked the man in the head and stole his wallet, which contained credit cards and $20 cash, before fleeing toward Fifth Avenue, video from police shows.

WATCH: A 71-year-old man got kicked in the head by a robber in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/tkPpwFD5DN — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 4, 2022

The victim suffered bruising to the face and scratches and was sent to a hospital, where authorities described him in stable condition.

Police are asking for help in locating the suspect. They described him as between 40 to 50 years old, of medium build and 6 feet tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).