71-year-old innocent bystander shot in leg on Upper West Side: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
71-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side

Police tape at the scene of a shooting that left a 71-year-old man wounded in the leg on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD said a 71-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in around 3:45 p.m. of a man shot near West 71st Street and Broadway.

The man had been wounded in the leg, authorities said.

The victim, who police confirmed was not the intended target, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Three male suspects fled in a white sedan, heading northbound on Amsterdam Avenue, according to officials.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

