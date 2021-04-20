7-year-old boy fatally crushed by dresser in Harlem, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 7-year-old boy was killed when a dresser fell on him in his East Harlem apartment., police said.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical workers responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. Monday and found the boy trapped between a dresser and the bedroom door, authorities said.

Rescuers freed the child and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was in the bedroom when the dresser fell on him and blocked the door, so firefighters had to remove the door to get access to him.

Police said no criminality is suspected.

