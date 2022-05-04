MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Seven new retail tenants offering food, drinks, gifts and more are coming to Grand Central Terminal in 2022, the MTA announced Wednesday.

“Grand Central Terminal is not just as a transportation hub, it’s a destination in its own right,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. “These incoming tenants recognize the vibrant atmosphere that makes the terminal so iconic will only increase when the Long Island Rail Road concourse opens this year so their timing could not be more perfect.”

The seven new tenants opening at Grand Central in 2022 include the following:

Bourke Street Bakery will open in July in the 42nd Street Passage. The bakery will serve sourdough, pastries, sandwiches, salads, coffee and more. The Australian bakery brand already has three Manhattan locations in Chelsea, Nomad and the Upper West Side.

Cipriani, an Italian hospitality company, is opening an 8,200-square-foot Argentinian chophouse next to the already existing restaurant Cipriani Dolci.

City Winery, a restaurant, bar, winery and private event space, will open on the west side of Vanderbilt Hall.

Dirty Taco & Tequila, a taco shop offering LA street-style tacos, side dishes and aqua frescas, will open next to Prova Pizza at the Dining Concourse.

Karma & Luck, a shop selling handmade items ranging from jewelry to home décor and accessories, will be opening in the Main Concourse in the Lexington Passage in June.

Lovepop, a shop selling pop-up greeting cards, opened last month in the Main Concourse off the Graybar Passage. The shop also sells flower bouquets.

Luke’s Lobster, a Maine seafood chain, will open a lobster shack at Grand Central Terminal’s Dining Concourse.