7-foot tall Harambe statue appears opposite of Charging Bull covered in bananas

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harambe, Charging Bull

A statue of Harambe went face-to-face with the Charging Bull statue in Manhattan to show the disparity between the 1% and everyone else. (Photo credit: Sapien.Network)

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — A statue of Harambe, a 17-year-old gorilla whose death sparked international outcry, went face-to-face with the Charging Bull statue in Manhattan Monday.

The seven-foot statue of the silverback gorilla appeared opposite of the Charging Bull in Bowling Green Park.

In addition to the Harambe statue, 10,000 bananas surrounded the iconic bull statue to illustrate how “bananas” Wall Street has become and show the disparity in wealth between the 1% and everyone else.

The bananas will be distributed to local food shelves across the New York area.

The Sapien.Network founders commissioned the seven-foot statue of the gorilla, who gained media attention in 2016.

Harambe was shot and killed after a 3-year-old boy climbed into the gorilla’s exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. 

The rare gorilla then grabbed the boy and carried him around the exhibit. Harambe was later shot by zookeepers in fear of the boy’s safety.

The incident sparked criticism over how the zoo handled the situation and sparked debate over primates in captivity, with “Justice for Harambe” trending on social media.

Sapien.Network believed the bronze statue of Harambe, contrasted with the bronze Charging Bull, represents millions of people who struggle under a system that enriches only the wealthy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Manhattan borough president talks plan of action amid crime, homelessness

Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

Central Park carousel reopens

Teen fatally shot amid rise in youth shootings

Central Park rink set to reopen under new management

Exclusive: Mom speaks after son shot on Harlem bus

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter