GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two women made off with a man’s cell phone and wallet after he took one of them home to his apartment with him, police said Wednesday.

The 47-year-old man was walking home when he met an unidentified woman early on Sunday, officials said. He then went back to his Sheridan Square apartment along with the woman. A short time later, the woman let another woman into the apartment.

Around 4 a.m., both women left the victim’s apartment, taking his cell phone and wallet with them, police said. Unauthorized transactions totaling about $6,700 were made with the man’s bank and credit cards.

Police asked for help identifying the women. The first woman is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and close cut hair. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a green shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. The second woman is also around 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).