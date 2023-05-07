Police are searching for six individuals that protested on NYC subway tracks. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are looking for six individuals after they jumped on the subway tracks of the Q train at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street on Saturday, according to officials.

Authorities were able to clear the tracks after about 20 minutes and power was restored to the station, allowing trains to proceed. However, six individuals escaped the station as police arrested multiple people.

“Jumping on tracks is dangerous, reckless, and can be life-threatening,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. “While peaceful protest has always been part of the American fabric, endangering transit workers and other responders, while also delaying New Yorkers just trying to get where they need to go, by deliberately risking contact with an electrified third rail, is unacceptable.”

Full service was restored a few minutes before 7 p.m.

The protest came amid days of unrest as protesters call for justice in Jordan Neely’s death. Neely was a 29-year-old homeless man who died on Monday after being placed in a chokehold on the subway by another subway rider, Daniel Penny, an ex-Marine, according to city officials.

Train operators reported seeing people on the tracks ahead of a Q train entering the Lexington-63rd Street station. About 450 passengers were aboard the train.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the power to that station was removed.

