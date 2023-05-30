MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Six people were injured, including a firefighter, after an apartment fire broke out Monday night in Manhattan, officials said.

The fire took place on Sullivan Street, just before 9 p.m. last night, on the fourth floor of an apartment building, according to fire officials. The flames extended to the fifth floor, and fire officials explained that the conditions inside the fire made it difficult to put out.

“The apartment had heavy clutter. They pulled out two victims from the apartment, and a third victim was later assisted out,” said FDNY Deputy Chief Micheal Barvels.

A father and son are in what authorities described as critical condition, and a firefighter suffered a serious injury, officials said.

Many building residents spoke about the terrifying ordeal after it happened.

“The super went around trying to get people out. You could smell smoke as you tried to evacuate,” said one building resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.