6 arrested after scuffle with police in Washington Square Park: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police arrested six people who clashed with officers in Washington Square Park early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

The park was closed without any issues around midnight, police said.

However, a group of people returned just before 1 a.m. and knocked over barriers to the park, police said. An officer was injured during the incident, according to the NYPD.

Six people were arrested, however, the charges were not disclosed by police.

The incident is the latest in a series of clashes between late-night parkgoers and police enforcing park hours.

Last month, in response to complaints from residents in the neighborhood about loud partying, violence and drug abuse, the city Parks Department and NYPD enforced a temporary 10 p.m. curfew.

The curfew became a source of contention in the neighborhood. At times, chaos ensued between police and those in the park who refused to leave, resulting in arrests. Other times, police closed the park without incident.

The curfew also was not consistently enforced.