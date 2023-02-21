NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new exhibition at the Museum at FIT explores the evolution of hip-hop fashion from the streets of New York to designer runways.

Fresh, Fly and Fabulous; 50 years of hip-hop style was curated by Elizabeth Way and Elena Romero.

“I think even 50 years later, this particular fashion category has not fully been understood, respected,” Romero told PIX11.

Over 100 garments and accessories are featured in the exhibition. Each speaks to a key moment in hip-hop history, from the oversized jewelry and tracksuits of the 1980s to hip-hop becoming fully mainstream in the 2000s with brands like FUBU and Sean John.

Fresh Fly and Fabulous also honors designers, including Harlem’s own Dapper Dan.

Way explained, “he opened up a dialogue between American streetwear and luxury branding.”

In a recent interview with PIX11, Dapper Dan described how, in the 80s, his Harlem boutique drew celebrities from LL Cool J to Salt-N-Pepa.

Dapper Dan asked each artist, “what is it about your lyrics that we can bring out in your style?”