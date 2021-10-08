3-year-old boy killed in fall out Harlem apartment window: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 3-year-old boy died Friday morning after falling out the window of a Harlem apartment, according to police.

The FDNY said the call came in around 10:20 a.m. after the child fell from the window of a building on West 133rd Street, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital initially in critical condition, authorities said.

He soon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police told PIX11 News.

It was unclear how high up the window was from which the child fell.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.