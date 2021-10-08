3-year-old boy killed in fall out Harlem apartment window: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
breaking news - pix

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 3-year-old boy died Friday morning after falling out the window of a Harlem apartment, according to police.

The FDNY said the call came in around 10:20 a.m. after the child fell from the window of a building on West 133rd Street, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital initially in critical condition, authorities said.

He soon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police told PIX11 News.

It was unclear how high up the window was from which the child fell.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Pieces of New York find new life

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

2 teens shot, seriously hurt in Harlem eatery

Rats taking over East Village NYCHA development, resident says

Celebrating National Orange Wine Day with Orange Glou

Suspect dead after Harlem hostage situation

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter