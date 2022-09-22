MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Five Manhattan nursing home residents with Legionnaires’ disease have now died, health officials said Thursday.

When New York State Department of Health began investigating earlier in September, there were eight residents of Amsterdam Nursing Home with possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease. As of Thursday, all eight of those have been confirmed as cases of Legionnaires’.

Four of the five deaths were either because of or a consequence of Legionnaires’ disease, officials said. The cause of one death remained under investigation Thursday. A DOH spokesperson previously noted all of the deceased had multiple underlying health conditions or comorbidities.

“We are extremely devastated to learn of another passing that may be linked to the legionella bacteria,” Amsterdam Nursing Home spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said. “Amsterdam Nursing Home continues to work closely with the New York State Department of Health to find the source of the bacteria. Every passing is a tragedy and these residents were also part of our family. Our hearts go out to the families and all of their loved ones.”

The facility amassed 30 health and safety citations between Aug. 2018 and July 2022, a PIX11 News review of state records found. The nursing home was also cited for violations related to water cooling tower inspections in 2017 and 2021.

When cases of Legionnaires’ were reported, Amsterdam Nursing Home began working with the Department of Health to find the source of the Legionella bacteria. Residents were given bottled water for drinking and all sanitary use, a spokesperson said. DOH-recommended filters were also placed into ice and water machines and hospital grade FDA-approved filters were installed on faucets and shower heads.