NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two blocks in under six hours, have left five victims injured, according to police.

A man approached the male victim of the first slashing, 41, and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday on 8th Avenue. Police said when the victim refused to give the man a cigarette, he was slashed. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In Times Square, a man, 41, was approached by two men and a woman around midnight. Tuesday. Police said no one said a word. The victim was slashed in the face and hands before the three unknown people ran off and possibly got into a yellow taxi, police said. The victim was in stable condition and taken to the hospital.

Around 20 minutes later, at West 46th Street and 8th Avenue, two men, ages 32 and 36 years old, were approached by a man who started talking to the two victims before slashing them. Police said the 32-year-old was slashed on the upper body, and the 36-year-old was slashed on the arm. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another slashing happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday when a man, 48, was slashed inside the Port Authority subway station for the A, C and E lines. Police said the victim was approached by a man who didn’t say anything and just slashed him. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they believe the same person, a man in his 20s, committed the first and last slashing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.