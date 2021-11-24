5-alarm fire spreads through Inwood apartment complex: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INWOOD, Manhattan — Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment complex Wednesday night, officials said.

The call for the fire on Post Avenue in Inwood came in about 9:15 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Grandmas feed hundreds in Harlem for 50th annual Thanksgiving tradition

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade prep ahead of its big return

Families gather for traditional balloon inflation

COVID-19 testing lines getting long before holidays

Dublin House celebrates its 100th birthday

Subway violence: Man stabbed to death on train near Penn Station

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter