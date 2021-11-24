5-alarm fire spreads through Inwood apartment complex: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan — Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment complex Wednesday night, officials said.
The call for the fire on Post Avenue in Inwood came in about 9:15 p.m., officials said.
No injuries were reported as of Wednesday night.
