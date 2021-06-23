4th arrest made in Times Square antisemitic assault: police

MANHATTAN — A fourth person has been arrested out of five the NYPD has been looking for in connection with an antisemitic assault that took place in Times Square in May.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force made the announcement Wednesday, though they did not yet identify the suspect who’d been arrested. They are still searching for a fifth person in connection with the assault.

Another arrest today from the Thursday May 20th, anti-Semitic Hate Crime Assault, at 1604 Broadway in Manhattan. DM us or call @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS in you have information pertaining to this case. pic.twitter.com/0moMOXvUj6 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 24, 2021

Surrounded and outnumbered, Joseph Borgen told PIX11 News he thought he was going to die on May 20 when a group of men knocked him to the ground and assaulted him during tense demonstrations in Times Square over unrest in the Middle East.

Borgen said he was in attendance at the protest to show support for Israel. Instead, he was ambushed.

The group punched, kicked, pepper sprayed, and hit Borgen with crutches while making antisemitic statements, according to police and video of the assault.

“I was holding my head bracing, trying to make it out alive,” Borgen, 29, said. “They proceeded to assault me, kick me, beat me, hit me with flagpoles … My whole face was on fire, more pain than anything else.”

Borgen was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the attack.

“They were saying derogatory [things] — ‘filthy Jew, we’re going to kill you, dirty Jew,’” Borgen recalled. “I’ve lived in New York my entire life, a proud Jew my entire life and I have not had anything like this ever happen to me.”

Police canvassed the area and an unidentified 23-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the assault, according to the NYPD. However, several suspects remained on the loose as of Saturday morning.

Since then, a total of four people the police have been searching for have been located and arrested.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea urged anyone with information to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The Times Square protest and violence came shortly after Thursday’s announcement of a cease-fire on the Gaza Strip. Fighting in the region stretched for about two weeks, leaving hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis dead.

Protesters on both sides in Times Square on Thursday evening took to the streets, provoked each other, and at one point threw fireworks or explosives from a truck in Midtown.

