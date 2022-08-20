HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – There are a lot of hoarse voices and tired feet in Harlem. That’s because thousands of people were singing and dancing all Saturday afternoon and early evening as part of the 48th annual Harlem Week.

With stars like Funkmaster Flex and EPMD, it was nostalgia night, old school 80s hip hop on 135th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue with thousands knowing the words to every song. When the performers asked who was over 25, practically everybody raised a hand.

Many like a singing and dancing nurse from East Meadow on Long Island worked through the pandemic and was in Harlem to celebrate.

“We made it through COVID and we’re still here,” said Dashawn Clark, a registered nurse.

The Rev. Robert Rice, the NYPD clergy liaison, even danced with this PIX11 reporter to celebrate this penultimate night of the 48th annual Harlem Week.

“I am so excited that Harlem is back,” Rice said. “If you look around, you’ll see the love of Harlem. They thought it was dead, but we are back.”

And not everyone here was from Harlem. “I’m from Brooklyn personally,” said DJ S-1 from WBLS, who is a host of this event. “But I love coming to Harlem, experiencing the culture.”

“It’s amazing. I am from the Bronx,” said Bronx native Miss Etta. “This special event is amazing.”

Earlier there were several fashion shows on the main stage, including one designer’s bathing suit line for Liberte.

“It was really fun and exciting and I really want to do this again,” said fashion designer Chrishna Laporte.

And models of all ages got to live their dream. “Modeling is just my passion, and without my mom I would not be here today,” said 12-year-old Zizi Phillips. “For every child, when they find their passion, they should go for it.”

“It’s like my dream come true,” said Kiki Phillips, Zizi’s 5-year-old sister. “I was walking out my style.”

Harlem Week ends Aug. 21 with another day of music, fashion, family and fun.