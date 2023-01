EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — It is still the holiday season in New York City, and an annual tradition returns to East Harlem for the first time since the pandemic.

Thousands of people lined the sidewalks and walked the parade route to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes.

This is the first in-person event since 2019. In 2020, an online video was produced.

El Museo del Barrio organized the event and honored people working to provide better mental health and wellness experiences to city citizens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: People participate in the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: People sing as they wait for the start of the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joins parade honorees as they lead the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Children from the James Weldon Johnson Leadership Academy PS/MS 57 march in the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: People participate in the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Three Kings crochets hang on a fence as people participate in the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: People participate in the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Participants dance during El Museos 46th Annual Three Kings Day Parade, in the East Harlem neighborhood of the New York City borough of the Manhattan, on January 6, 2023. – The event is meant to highlight the importance of mental health and wellness, in light of national political and health occurrences of the past few years. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: A man wears a Three Kings pin on his hat as he participates in the 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 06, 2023 in New York City. El Museo del Barrio held its annual Three Kings Day Parade and celebration in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The theme for the celebration was called “Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities” focusing on the importance of mental health and wellness. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)