MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two teacher unions will hand out 40,000 free books to students, educators, and families in Community School District 5 in Harlem on Saturday.

The giveaway is at Community School 154 playground, the Harriet Tubman Learning Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can take up to 20 free books. While educators can take up to 40 free books for their classroom libraries. The giveaway is a part of the American Federation of Teachers’ “Reading Opens the World” initiative.

The entrance to the event is through the school’s yard on West 126th Street. Organizers explained that the event will be moved inside the school if it rains.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.