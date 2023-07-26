NEW YORK (PIX11) – A 4-year-old boy was injured after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the Upper West Side early Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Sources say they believe the 4-year-old boy and the adult man he was with were innocent bystanders when gunfire broke out around 12:30 a.m. outside a bodega on the corner of 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his leg and the man suffered a graze wound to the foot, police said. Authorities said they’re searching for two suspects, one who fled the scene in a car and the other who left on foot.

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a Yankees hat with a white shirt and blue pants. The second suspect fled in a grey Toyota driving northbound on Amsterdam Avenue, according to police.

The victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries, police said.