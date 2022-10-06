TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four crooks held up a Tribeca parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, riding off in vehicles stolen from the business, police said.

The group entered the SP+ garage on Greenwich Street near Murray Street around 4 a.m., and one of the thieves pulled a gun on an attendant, according to authorities.

The quartet split up, driving off in a Range Rover, a BMW, and two Audis from the garage, officials said.

Physical descriptions of the suspects were not immediately provided by investigators. No injuries were reported in the hold-up.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).