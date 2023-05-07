WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people were pulled unconscious from a Sunday afternoon fire in Washington Heights, according to FDNY officials.

Calls for the fire came in just before 1 p.m., on the fourth floor of a five-story building on West 190th Street.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that one of the victims is a 98-year-old woman who is affectionately known as ‘Mamita,’ and lived in the building for more than four decades.

“A lot of people were crying, because we knew her and we knew her family,” said neighbor Valery Tabares.

“All of a sudden, they were bringing out the people,” said Tabares. “They were all unconscious. They were just there. And then they started doing CPR.”

Fire officials recovered a burnt e-bike, but do not believe it was the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.