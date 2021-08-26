4 NYPD officers suspended without pay after standing by during Harlem shooting incident: report

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Four NYPD officers were suspended without pay after they allegedly stood by when a man shot himself in the leg in Harlem, officials said.

Video obtained by the New York Daily News shows the Monday incident at 136th Street and Seventh Avenue. Four officers on crime reduction assignment — two on foot patrol and two in a patrol car — allegedly did not respond when a man in a group they were watching shot himself, the paper reported.

The group of men were drinking and gambling before the gun went off.

Officers in the patrol vehicle never got out of their SUV, according to the New York Daily News.

Information on the condition of the injured man was not immediately available.

