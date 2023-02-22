Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the type of headphones that are being targeted. The story has been updated.

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Four moped-riding thieves have stolen Apple headphones from 21 people across Manhattan in the span of three weeks, police said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips.

Working in teams of two, the crooks ride up behind their victims, with the passenger snatching the Apple Airpod Max headphones before they make their escape, authorities said.

The first reported incident came on Jan. 28, and a whopping eight thefts were tallied on Saturday, the most recent day in the pattern, officials said.

The thieves are known to use two mopeds, one red and the other black, police said.

Investigators on Wednesday released images showing the mopeds, as well as surveillance video showing two of the suspects near Washington Square Park a short time after one of the incidents on Feb. 10.

