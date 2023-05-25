MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 4-month-old girl died after she was found unconscious at a New York City hotel Thursday, police said.

Police responded to the Stewart Hotel at 371 Seventh Ave. in Manhattan after receiving a 911 call around 7:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Part of the hotel is currently being used to house migrants, according to the NYPD. However, it’s unclear if the girl was part of a migrant family.

The girl’s cause of death is unknown at this time. There were no immediate signs of foul play, authorities said.