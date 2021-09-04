4 hurt in East Harlem apartment fire: FDNY

Four people were hurt after a blaze broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem Sept. 4, 2021 (Citizen)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — At least four people were hurt after fire broke out at an apartment building in Manhattan Saturday morning, authorities said.

Authorities were called around 9:19 a.m. about a blaze at a six-story apartment building in the vicinity of East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue in East Harlem, FDNY officials said.

The fire impacted three floors of the building, FDNY said.

Footage from Citizen App shows thick, heavy smoke coming out the windows of the top floor corner units, with firefighters on the fire escape.

At least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.