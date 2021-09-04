4 hurt in East Harlem apartment fire: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Harlem apartment fire

Four people were hurt after a blaze broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem Sept. 4, 2021 (Citizen)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — At least four people were hurt after fire broke out at an apartment building in Manhattan Saturday morning, authorities said.

Authorities were called around 9:19 a.m. about a blaze at a six-story apartment building in the vicinity of East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue in East Harlem, FDNY officials said.

The fire impacted three floors of the building, FDNY said. 

Footage from Citizen App shows thick, heavy smoke coming out the windows of the top floor corner units, with firefighters on the fire escape.

At least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene, authorities said. 

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

Sidewalk entertainment prescribed with a twist

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

East Harlem military mom has waited 7 months for a kitchen sink and repairs

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

Harlem's Apollo Theater reopens with major concert

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter