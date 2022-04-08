EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was attacked in a group robbery in East Harlem Monday night, according to police.

The 67-year-old victim was walking along Third Avenue near East 117th Street at around 10:44 p.m. shortly after withdrawing money from a bank nearby when he was ambushed by a group of four, who punched him multiple times, authorities said.

One of the suspects hit him in the head with a blunt object, officials said. The suspects took his wallet, which contained identification documents, a debit card and around $800, before fleeing northbound on Third Avenue. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where authorities reported him to be in stable condition.

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying and finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).