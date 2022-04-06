HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said.

Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son on March 15, police said.

It all started when one of the bikers ran a red light and collided with the victims’ car, one of the victims told PIX11 News. The father and son were inside their vehicle at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street when the dirt bike riders pulled up next to them.

“The guy was telling my father to get out of the car,” the 36-year-old son said. The bikers then pulled the victims out of their vehicle and punched and kicked them. “I was calm, I was just worried about my father,” the son said. “It’s crazy.”

The father and son had their phones, wallets and cash stolen during the assault. They both were treated at a hospital for their injuries.

The NYPD previously arrested 29-year-old James McMurren and 35-year-old Kureem Nelson in connection to the attack. McMurren was charged with gang assault, assault and robbery. Nelson was charged with gang assault, assault, robbery, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.