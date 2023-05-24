NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 35th annual Fleet Week kicks off in New York City Wednesday.

The event celebrates sea services and starts with a ceremonial parade of ships that will pass by the Statue of Liberty, Fort Hamilton, and One World Trade Center.

This year, the group of ships includes vessels from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Royal Navy. As the ships go by, Fort Hamilton will conduct an 11-gun salute as well.

According to organizers, Fleet Week includes free ship tours and aviation demonstrations, among many other activities throughout the week. Visitors will also have plenty of chances to meet U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen at a variety of events.

Fleet Week goes until May 30.