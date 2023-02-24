MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A thief made off with more than $350,000 worth of jewelry from a shop in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

A man stole a Richard Mille watch and a diamond necklace from the Imperial Jewelry shop on West 47th Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a gray Mercedes Benz with New Jersey license plate No. Y18LEN, police said.

The suspect, who is believed to be 25 to 35 years old, hasn’t been arrested. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).