EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man is dead after getting into a fight on a Manhattan subway train Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a physical fight on a northbound F train and discovered a 30-year-old man unconscious around 2:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the man to Lennox Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 24-year-old man, the other person involved in the fight, was taken into police custody for questioning, authorities said. It is unclear what led to the fight between the two men.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.