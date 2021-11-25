3 winning New York Lotto tickets sold at Manhattan convenience store

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lottery tickets

FILE: A woman purchases lottery tickets in New York, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The New York Lotto’s $8.3 million jackpot will be split three ways after three winning tickets were sold at a Manhattan convenience store ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

All three winning tickets were sold at Lucky Choice Convenience on West 72nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues, on the Upper West Side, the New York Lottery announced Friday.

Each prize-winning ticket is worth $2.76 million before taxes.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s New York Lotto drawing were 05 – 10 – 14 – 20 – 23 – 28 and a bonus number of 57.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

The lucky three winners now have a year to claim their prize money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Grandmas feed hundreds in Harlem for 50th annual Thanksgiving tradition

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade prep ahead of its big return

Families gather for traditional balloon inflation

COVID-19 testing lines getting long before holidays

Dublin House celebrates its 100th birthday

Subway violence: Man stabbed to death on train near Penn Station

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter