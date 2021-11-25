3 winning New York Lotto tickets sold at Manhattan convenience store

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The New York Lotto’s $8.3 million jackpot will be split three ways after three winning tickets were sold at a Manhattan convenience store ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

All three winning tickets were sold at Lucky Choice Convenience on West 72nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues, on the Upper West Side, the New York Lottery announced Friday.

Each prize-winning ticket is worth $2.76 million before taxes.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s New York Lotto drawing were 05 – 10 – 14 – 20 – 23 – 28 and a bonus number of 57.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

The lucky three winners now have a year to claim their prize money.