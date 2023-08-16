Police are searching for three suspects in a string of violent robberies across Manhattan between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11. (Credit: DCPI)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for three suspects in a string of violent robberies across Manhattan between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11.

During the first incident, a 17-year-old boy was approached by the group near 63rd Street and Broadway around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspects punched the victim, police said, and stole his wallet before fleeing the scene.

The group struck the same area again around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, when they allegedly showed a knife to a 17-year-old victim before running away. Police said nothing was stolen.

A 65-year-old man was attacked by the group in the third incident near 59th Street and 2nd Avenue around 8:05 a.m. on Aug. 11, police said.

The man fell backward and sustained cuts to his elbow and back, according to authorities. Police said the group stole $300 before fleeing the scene.

